INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning cold with temperatures in the 20s and clear skies. We keep the clear skies and start our gradual warming trend today into the holiday weekend!

Breezy, mild Monday

For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the lower 40s with plenty of sunshine. It will be breezy out of the southwest with gusts up to 25 mph possible, coats are still needed today. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20s once again.

Quiet weather for holiday travel

On both Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the lower to mid 50s with plenty of sunshine. If you are traveling across Indiana on either day, travel conditions should be great! Overnight lows will drop into the 30s, seasonal for this time of year.

Thanksgiving Day forecast

Thanksgiving Day looks mild with highs in the middle 50s with some evening shower chances. We are not looking at a washout day by any means!

Black Friday does look wet so for any shopping plans, keep the umbrella handy! The timing of rain chances into the weekend still needs to be nailed down a little better, stay tuned as we get closer to the weekend!