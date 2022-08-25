INDIANAPOLIS – We started off quiet with a few clouds around. There are a few showers in our northern counties that could bring light showers but otherwise, most of us stay dry today. There are a few rain chances in the forecast, though.

Warm, rain chances for Thursday

For the rest of your Thursday, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with increasing humidity thanks to a wind shift out of the south. A line of showers and spotty storms will move through late Thursday evening into the overnight hours. Not everyone will see rain.

Rain chances return Friday

A front will sweep across the region late in the day on Friday. This will bring a chance of showers and storms Friday evening and into the overnight hours. Not everyone will see rain with this round of showers. Temperatures will climb into the middle 80s.

90s possible this weekend

By this weekend, you can expect temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s with dry conditions on both Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s.