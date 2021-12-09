Warming up into the weekend; storm threat rises Friday

We’re waking up to mostly cloudy skies around the state. There will be more clouds around today compared to yesterday. However, peeks of sunshine are still possible early into the afternoon. Temperatures will trend about 10 degrees higher compared to Wednesday. Highs today will reach near the 50° mark.

A stray shower cannot be ruled out this evening and tonight as more clouds fill into central Indiana. It will turn overcast after midnight as lows fall to the lower 40s.

An approaching storm system is to track over the Midwest on Friday, and it will bring a variety of weather types to the region. North of the low, strong winds and accumulating snow is expected. Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories are already in effect for southern Minnesota, through Wisconsin and into northern Michigan.

Central Indiana will be in the “warm sector” of the storm complex tomorrow. A warm front is going to slide over the state Friday afternoon, and it will bring the initial round of rain and storms. Behind the boundary, southerly winds will kick-up and drive-up temperatures well after sunset. Friday’s highs will occur before midnight and should reach the lower 60s.

Another wave of thunderstorms will develop ahead of an inbound cold front. With the unseasonably mild air in place, it will help fuel the storms we see Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Have a way to stay weather aware and receive mornings tomorrow night! Strong to severe storms will be possible. The primary threat is going to be damaging straight-line winds. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Southern Indiana will have a more favorable environment to support severe weather. Stay tuned for updates!