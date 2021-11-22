Warming up into Wednesday, rain chances on Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS – The big weather story this week is, of course, Thanksgiving and the rain. Let’s start with today. Temperatures will stay in the 30s today with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20s with mostly starry skies.

Tuesday will feature sunshine again with temperatures in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s.

Wednesday is our transition day ahead of a cold front. This cold front will bring rain to parts of the Midwest and bring windy conditions here to the Circle City. Temperatures will top off in the middle 50s with increasing clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40s with showers moving in.

Thanksgiving Day looks rainy and damp. Scattered showers will be around all day with flurries mixing in late Thursday night. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40s with overnight lows in the middle 20s.

Friday shopping is good to go, just bundle up! Temperatures will top off in the middle 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20s.

Saturday and Sunday look chilly with highs in the 30s and 40s.