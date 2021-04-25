Warming up quickly; tracking midweek storm chances

The visibility is quickly improving across central Indiana this Sunday morning. The Dense Fog Advisory has expired as skies brighten. Cloud cover will decrease, which will help temperatures rise more compared to Saturday’s high of 54°. Highs today will reach into the 60s this afternoon with a high near 62° in Indianapolis.

High pressure over the Mid-South will provide us with dry weather today and early in the workweek. Once the wind shifts out of the south on Monday, temperatures will quickly climb. Unseasonable warm highs in the mid-70s are expected Monday afternoon and potentially the warmest weather of the year (so far) on Tuesday! Indianapolis could peak in the lower 80s Tuesday afternoon!

Another storm system is going to push into the state midweek and bring our next round of showers and thunderstorms. The thunderstorms and additional cloud cover will keep temperatures cooler during the second half of the week.