Wintry Mix Moving Out

There was a light wintry mix that moved over central Indiana overnight and early this morning. The moisture did not amount to much last night and the area is already clearing out from west to east. We are kicking off the weekend with lows in the lower to mid-30s. Temperatures will improve this afternoon and rise into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Skies will remain partly cloudy for the rest of the day.

Warming Up this Weekend

Southerly winds through the weekend will contribute to the warm-up over the next two days. Sunday is going to be even warmer compared to Saturday as highs peak into the mid to upper 50s. Many dry hours are anticipated during the second half of the weekend, but there will be more clouds building into the state by the evening.

Active Start to the Workweek

Our next storm system arrives after midnight Monday, and it is going to bring several waves of heavy rain and thunderstorm activity to the state. Central Indiana will be within the warm sector of the system by Monday afternoon, which will drive will jump into the mid-60s.

With the milder air in place, there will be a threat for severe weather over the Ohio Valley. Southeastern Indiana, southwest Ohio, and eastern Kentucky are highlighted under a slight risk zone. Damaging winds is going to be the primary threat on Monday. Rotating storms cannot be ruled out. Stay tuned for updates!