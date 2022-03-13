A weak wave is passing over the Great Lakes this morning. It brought light snow showers over the northern third of the state early in the day. With dry air in place over central Indiana, many are simply seeing mostly cloudy skies. The area will quickly brighten as the system pulls away, and most will have full sunshine by the afternoon!

Lows this morning fell in the teens shortly after midnight. However, a southerly wind shift occurred overnight, and temperatures have been slowly climbing since then. Temperatures at 9 AM are approaching 30° and they will become more seasonal late in the afternoon. Expect highs in the lower 50s across the area this afternoon.

Prepare for a windy day ahead! Strong southerly winds will become sustained between 15 and 25 MPH late in the morning and gusts may peak 35 to 40 MPH through the early afternoon. Wind speeds will decline this evening and tonight. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s.

It may be the final week of winter, but it will feel more “spring-like” this week. With only weak shower chances Tuesday morning, there will be several dry hours to enjoy outside through St. Patrick’s Day! Highs will rise into the upper 60s and lower 70s by this Thursday. Shower chances ramp up on Friday.