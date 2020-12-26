Warming up through the holiday weekend

Christmas Day 2020 was one for the books! Temperatures were bitter and did not budge much from the morning low of 10°. Indianapolis climbed to 15°, which made it the sixth coldest high temperature on record for the holiday! Hard to believe we were on the other side of the spectrum last year with the high reached 62°. Some even saw a light coating of snow for Christmas morning.

The weather is going to recover through the holiday weekend. Winds out of the south will help temperatures become more seasonal for the afternoon. Highs today will reach into the mid to upper 30s. Note the normal high for the date is 36° for Indy. High pressure will keep the state dry through the weekend as well. Skies will remain mostly sunny for Saturday.

More clouds are going to build into the area on Sunday as our next rain-making system approaches. We will turn mostly cloudy Sunday evening with rain chances rising after 7 PM. Light rain showers will travel over the state along a passing cold front. Most of the activity will push east of central Indiana by Monday morning with highs dropping back into the mid-30s.