Warming up through the holiday weekend

It was a brisk start for across central Indiana this Saturday morning! Some communities even dropped into the upper 40s, including Greencastle, Terre Haute and Greenwood. Now that the sun is up, temperatures will quickly rise throughout the day. Highs will rise a few degrees more compared to Indy’s high of 78° on Friday. Temperatures will be more seasonable with a forecast high near 81°.

FOX Futurecast shows a weak boundary moving over the state this evening. There is not much moisture associated with it, but it could bring a few scattered clouds over the area. Skies should clear out again by midnight, which will help lows to drop back into the upper 50s.

There are going to be many dry hours in the forecast on Sunday. However, a warm front could produce a stray late-day shower or storm in our northernmost counties. The threat for severe weather along the boundary will stay north of central Indiana. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted northern Illinois under a Slight Risk for a gusty wind/hail threat for Sunday.

Widely scattered showers and storms are possible as we head into Labor Day, but we are still thinking there will be some dry hours to be enjoyed outdoors for the holiday. Warmer, more humid air is going to build back into central Indiana on Monday and into next week. It will feel a lot more like summer midweek before another cold front travels over the state Thursday.