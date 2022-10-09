Another Frosty Start

It is another morning with lows dipping down into the mid-30s. Indy’s lows fell to 35° both Saturday and Sunday, making it the coldest mornings since late April! Clear skies and light winds are also contributing to frosty conditions again in the area. A Frost Advisory is in effect through 9 AM for much of central Indiana.

Warming Trend Underway

The sunshine and strong southerly breeze will help trend warmer compared to Saturday’s highs in the upper 50s. Highs will reach into the mid-60s this Sunday afternoon, which is near the average high for the date in Indianapolis (69°).

I am tracking comfortable temperatures as we kick-off the new workweek. Jackets will still be needed early in the day, but you should be able to ditch them during the unseasonably warm afternoon. Highs will gradually rise back into the mid-70s by midweek!

Changes Arrive Midweek

It has been a very dry October thus far for central Indiana. Indianapolis has only had a trace amount of rain since the first of the month. Rainfall is running nearly 2.00” below average for the fall season! Our next chance for rain arrives on Wednesday as a storm complex slides over the Midwest.

Scattered showers will be possible Tuesday night with the coverage increasing on Wednesday along the passing cold front. A couple thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Showers will continue into early Thursday morning as temperatures sharply drop behind the boundary. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s will return at the end of the week.