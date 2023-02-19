It was a much warmer start this morning compared to Saturday morning’s lows across central Indiana. Temperatures this morning were running more than 15 to 20 degrees higher compared to the same time yesterday. Lows fell into the upper 30s and lower 40s around the area, which is rather mild for mid-February.

Temperatures will improve today as they climb into the mid-50s! Skies will remain mostly sunny through the afternoon. It will be a great day to spend outside!

A weak cold front is going to slide over the Midwest early Monday morning. Ahead of the boundary, skies will become mostly cloudy as lows fall back into the upper 30s. A few showers will be possible near Indy during the predawn hours on Monday. However, most of the rainfall is expected over the southern third of the state early in the day.

The light shower activity should exit quickly and move out of the area by the late morning hours. Temperatures are going to pull back a bit but will remain unseasonably warm for this time of year with highs in the lower 50s.

We are closely watching a midweek storm system that will bring a variety of precipitation types across the Midwest. Snowfall is likely over the Upper Midwest with rain, strong winds in the Ohio River Valley. Central Indiana will be situated on the warmer side of the storm system. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 60s midweek before colder changes arrive on Friday.