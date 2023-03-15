INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 20s, it was a cold and frosty morning. We are seasonal for today with warmer temperatures Thursday before rain returns and the cold air follows.

Warmer Wednesday

For the rest of your Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the lower 50s with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 5-15 mph, helping boost our temperatures. Overnight lows will only drop into the middle 30s with increasing clouds.

Warm, windy Thursday

Thursday will be warm and windy. Temperatures will climb into the lower 60s with increasing clouds. We start off Thursday dry before scattered showers move in during the evening. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. Rain will continue overnight with temperatures in the lower 50s.

St. Patrick’s Day rain chances

St. Patrick’s Day will be wet to start. Rain continues into the early afternoon with early day highs. By the time all is said and done, we will have picked up anywhere between .25″-.75″ of rainfall. Temperatures will fall during the afternoon with winds out of the west at 25-30 mph, gusting up to 35 mph. Rain will move out and temperatures will tumble overnight into the lower 20s.

Weekend forecast

This weekend looks chilly with temperatures in the middle 30s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday could feature a few flurries. Overnight lows will drop into the upper teens. Sunday looks to feature more sunshine.

First day of spring

Monday is the first official day of spring! Spring starts at 5:24 p.m. Temperatures will climb into the lower 40s with plenty of sunshine to start the new week and new season.

Indianapolis 7-day