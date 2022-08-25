Skies are mostly clear and temperatures comfortable to begin your Thursday morning, while dry weather holds statewide. Expect another great morning, and plenty of sunshine to be enjoyed after 7 a.m.! Temperatures will be climbing this afternoon and highs will reach the upper 80s, on southwest winds. A rise in dew points is on its way too, marking a slightly more humid afternoon and evening.

Tonight, spotty storm (below severe limits) chances return to Indiana, as a front slips across the state. These rain chances will be limited in coverage and not all will get the needed rain. Chances remain but low through Friday afternoon, while the front lingers in sections of the state before washing out while sliding south.

The weekend looks hot and humid but dry as highs reach the upper 80s and lower 90s both days…the hottest in nearly 3 weeks!

Additional storm chances return for Monday and Tuesday to start a new week with a potential of a better, wider soaking…more details to come!