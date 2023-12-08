Off to a very mild start this morning, as temperatures are holding in the upper 40s and lower 50s…well above the afternoon average highs this time of the year! Along with the warmth, sunshine will be enjoyed through early afternoon before clouds gather. We are expecting highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s by the end of the afternoon, not quite a record for today, which was set in 1966 at 66°. Expect the wind to be gusty today from the southwest, with some gusts reaching 30+ mph but no advisory expected!

Spotty showers return tomorrow (Saturday) morning and off and on through the day! Plenty of warmth to hold too before the late afternoon cold front arrives to usher in colder air. Even with some rain in the forecast tomorrow, large gaps of dry time are anticipated too!