Warmth builds; historic dry stretch reaches day 9

Hazy, mixed sunshine and clouds will be enjoyed again today, as warmth builds on breezy southwest winds! After enjoying highs in the upper 60s on Monday, expect more of the same today for your Tuesday.

Per FOX59 Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes — this is the ONLY March on record to open completely dry in Indianapolis. Weather records date back 150 years to 1871. Pretty incredible! Highs today nearing 70°!

A VERY weak shower chance is in the mix tomorrow (Wednesday), but more warmth too! Southwesterly flow remains, while temperatures surge again to the upper 60s and lower 70s across the state. Expect some stronger gusts today up 30 mph.

Changes get underway on Thursday with a stronger cold front! Rain chances rise, clouds increase, and a few limited storms could be in the mix.

Rainfall could be quite steady in some locations with totals reaching an inch in spots. A wind shift gets underway Friday morning, as rain comes to an end and cooler air returns.

Back to normal for the weekend, but lots of dry weather too!