Skies clear and temperatures chilly to start your hump day! Another great sunrise anticipated today and more sunshine to dominate your afternoon. Expect a beautiful, warmer afternoon and not as breezy! Highs this afternoon will reach around 70°, that’s 15° above average for this time of the year. Enjoy!

More warmth, sunshine and dryness will continue for your Thursday, as temperatures surge into the lower 70s, nearing the record high of 77° back in 2020. With the recent dryness, an elevated fire danger will remain for parts of the state.

Cold front arrives on Friday by the early afternoon. This will bring a drop in temperatures through the afternoon from west to east, as winds turn gusty! The front will likely come through dry, although some showers will be happening separately in southeastern Indiana, due to remnants of Nicole pushing through the Appalachians. By early Friday evening, temperatures will be in the 40s and will continue to tumble overnight into the lower 30s.

The weekend looks mostly dry but much, much colder! Some lake-effect snows will kick in Saturday and into Sunday for extreme northern Indiana but a few flurries may make it into our northern fringe counties. The big story this weekend will be the sharp change in air temperatures and the added winter feel! Wind chills could reach the teens early Sunday morning.

Watching for a wintry mix (rain and snow) for next Tuesday! Stay tuned and look for more updates in the days ahead!