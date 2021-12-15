Warmth builds on southwest winds; tracking rain early Thursday

Early morning showers will ease through the day, as winds increase across the state and warmth overtakes the Ohio Valley! Under mainly cloudy skies and breezier conditions…highs today will reach the lower 60s! This will mark our 6th 60-degree day for the month! On pace for one of the warmest Decembers on record, as daily temperatures are averaging 42.1°, that’s 6.5° above the day to day average!

Tonight, winds become gustier and the mild air will hold statewide. A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Thursday. Gusts could reach up to 50 mph for the northwestern part of Indiana in the overnight.

Steadier rain returns for Thursday, as a cold front drops into the state! Rainfall will range between .20″ to .40″ through Thursday afternoon, as winds remain breezy. Colder air will overtake the area by Thursday evening and overnight, dropping temperatures into the lower 30s by Friday morning.

Unsettled weather will remain at times for Friday afternoon and into Saturday, as highs hold in the middle to lower 40s.