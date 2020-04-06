Warmth builds, stormy overnights lie ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Early fog to begin a new workweek at sunrise. As the fog lifts, sunshine will build throughout the day, along with warmer temperatures. Should be a great afternoon with highs in the middle 60s, under partly sunny skies.

Late tonight, showers and storms will move across the state and should exit by 10:00 am Tuesday morning for most of the area.

Warmth surges on southwest winds tomorrow with highs reaching the middle 70's. Most of the day looks dry and really pleasant!

Another round of storms on the way Tuesday night, likely of the stronger to severe variety in the overnight and through early Wednesday morning. Wind damage, hail and heavier downpours could be contained within taller storm structures. More warmth on Wednesday before a stronger storm front comes through early Thursday morning. No doubt, an active week but most rain and storms will happen in the overnight hours.

Cooler weather to follow for Easter weekend with additional rain chances...