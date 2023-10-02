Indianapolis had a high of 84° Sunday and 85° Monday, marking the warmest October 1-2 in the Circle City since the back-to-back 92° highs on these dates in 2019. On average, Indianapolis sees three days with highs of 80° or higher in October. We aren’t done yet with the 80s as more are coming through the middle of the week. Then, big changes come in the temperature department.

Thanks to a dominating upper-level ridge and associated area of high pressure, this will continue being the proponents of October’s warm open. Forecast highs are even warmer on Tuesday with most spots again in the mid-to-upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Cloud cover will be on the rise Wednesday but we’ll remain dry in the 80s.

Then, we’ll start to see and feel the effects of the approaching cold front. Rain chances go up overnight Wednesday and continue through the daytime Thursday. Umbrellas will be needed on Thursday as temperatures drop with periodic rain. Severe weather is not expected. Highs on Thursday will be in the 70s before even cooler times follow.

Futurecast Late Wednesday Futurecast Thursday Morning Futurecast Thursday Night

Thanks to much cooler air following the cold front’s passage, highs Friday are expected in the 60s and they will struggle to even hit 60° come Saturday. Overnight lows will approach the upper 30s to near 40° from Friday to Sunday.

October is the time of the year when you may need the A/C at the beginning of a week, then perhaps a furnace a few days later. This week is a prime example of just that. After Thursday’s rain, our pattern overall remains a dry one with temperatures getting a bit warmer by this time next week.