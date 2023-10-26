Indianapolis recorded its 12th day of 70s for October 2023 with an observed high temperature of 75°! On average, Indianapolis sees 12 days of 70s in October and we’ll add one more on Friday. Hard to believe we started this month with four days in the 80s and now, we’ll end the month with temperatures nearly 40° below that. That should give a good preview of what changes are coming!

Observed High Temperatures Thursday Big differences from the start and end of October

Can you find the cold front?

Friday calls for a forecast high in the mid-to-upper 70s once again. It’ll also be breezy thanks to the southwest winds continuing ahead of the cold front. A few scattered showers are also possible but plenty of dry hours are promised. During the day, areas south and southwest of Indianapolis have a higher chance of seeing showers. As we get into the evening, more widespread rain and a possible thunderstorm may occur but that won’t be until after sunset.

Futurecast Friday Evening Temperatures Above Normal Friday

With the approaching cold front, an upper-level trough will follow that will make our temperatures tumble starting this weekend. We’ll trade the warmer southwesterly flow for much colder northwesterly flow from Canada. The changes start this weekend. Saturday calls for highs around 60°, more typical for this time of the year. The daytime Saturday for the most part will be dry and cloudy. The more widespread rain chances arrive late Saturday night and continue through Sunday.

Rain Chances Graph

Dry During the Day Saturday

It’ll feel significantly cooler Sunday with highs in the 50s. It’ll be a soggy day at that with widespread rain after the cold front passes through. Monday will be dry with gradually clearing skies. However, you will need the coats as highs will struggle to get out of the 40s. Overnight lows Monday and Tuesday will be in the 20s.

Halloween on Tuesday will be sunny. But, the 40s will continue along with a breeze that will make it quite chilly for trick-or-treating! It’s also possible we see our first flurries flying on Tuesday. Two forecast models show at least the chance of that happening. The chances are low but not zero!

Temperature Departures Halloween Tuesday

European Model Forecast Tuesday GFS American Model Forecast Tuesday