Warmth holds, muggy too! A wet Friday ahead

Today will mark our 19th day in a row with afternoon highs running above average! Already a warm start out the door, as temperatures are in the upper 60s, 21° above the seasonal normal low. Along with the warmth, there has been a jump in dew points too, marking a muggier start as well.

Expect plenty of dry time this morning and afternoon for central Indiana, as highs reach the upper 70s again today. Shower chances will remain limited for the day, so outdoor work is still a go in many locations!

Rain chances will rise in coverage across the state this evening and into the overnight! Steadier rain will fall in the overnight with a possible storm in the mix (non-severe) through Friday morning.

Friday will be unsettled, as additional rain and storms will press through the state and the cold front stalls! This will likely keep outdoor plans on hold and could likely impact some high school football plans tomorrow night. Rainfall totals will range between 1″ to 1.5″ for many spots through Saturday morning.

The weekend will be MUCH cooler but dry! As rain chances exit early on Saturday, breezy winds will take hold from the northwest ushering in a cooler flow. Chilly air builds in Saturday night and into Sunday morning with lows dropping into the lower 40s.

Sunday brings bright sun, milder air and the beginning of another warming trend that will take us into the middle part of next week!