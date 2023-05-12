Expect a warmer and more humid start to begin your Friday morning, as a few shower chances are populating the area in spots. A cloudier start out-the-door, as temperatures hold in the 60s at sunrise.

This afternoon, spotty showers or an isolated thundershower will pass across the state, while temperatures warm into the middle to upper 70s, as sunshine peeks in from time to time. Winds today will remain fairly light from the south, southeast at 5-11 mph. Keep an umbrella handy if out at the track but chances remain low through practice and qualifying.

Saturday will bring additional warmth and humidity, giving a sense of early summer weather, while spotty showers and a few storms could be around in the morning and afternoon. Still limited in coverage, as temperatures rise back into the lower 80s. Should be a pretty decent day for the U.S. Grand Prix at IMS.

Sunday is Mother’s Day! The weather will remain a bit unsettled at times, as temperatures remain warm and somewhat muggy with highs in the middle to lower 70s. A few stronger storms could be in the mix for the day, as better lift could bring taller cloud structure, along with a nearing cold front. Expect updates on timing and storm intensity over the weekend and be sure to download our “weather authority” app for tracking storms in your area. Have a great weekend and take care of your mom on Sunday!