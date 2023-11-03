Expect a seasonal start this morning, under mainly clear skies, as the dry stretch rolls on. Temperatures are holding in the upper 30s, so not as harsh, but worthy of a coat, for the bus-stop.

This afternoon will bring additional sunshine and warmth. Today will mark the first afternoon this week above average, as highs reach 60°. Winds will turn breezy later today from the southwest at 16-22 mph, while clouds begin to increase into the evening.

This evening will remain dry for high school football and any other outdoor plans. Although cloudier, expect a nice evening for early November. Eventually, rain chances sneak in overnight in spots, taking us into Saturday.

The weekend will bring a few passing showers tomorrow but lots of dry time and many areas not receiving any rain at all. The added clouds and a passing front will bring down our temperatures slightly for your Saturday, but still very seasonal for this time of the year. Sunday still looks great and warmer, enjoy.