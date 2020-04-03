Warmth holds as showers chances return this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cloudier start this morning, but milder too! Showers in Illinois are attempting to hold while crossing the state line, but most, if not all, will weaken before impacting our FOX59 viewing area. So another dry day is ahead! Although cloudier to start, expect the clouds to thin by late morning as sunshine builds in on a light, southwest wind. This will mark another fantastic day with warmer readings in the middle to upper 60s.

This evening looks great, as we remain dry and mild in the overnight!

Saturday will bring spotty showers by the afternoon and evening! Unlike last Saturday, these showers will NOT bring heavy rainfall, hail, or wind damage. Rainfall totals will likely not exceed a 1/2" in the steadier pockets.

Cooler air to follow on Sunday, as the rain exits and the clouds are slow to clear. This will be a one day cool-down with highs in the upper 50's and lower 60's (still seasonal). More warmth and rain to return early next week with 70's by Tuesday!