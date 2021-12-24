Warmth holds, as wet weather arrives Christmas morning

What a great morning out-the-door, very mild and dry to start our Christmas Eve! Although cloudy skies will dominate the area, rain will remain absent through the bulk of the day. As the south wind flow increases through the afternoon, expect temperatures to rise into the upper 50’s, nearly 20° above the seasonal average. If you are wondering, the record high today is 68° set back in 1889.

This evening, expect the warmth and breeze to hold, as rain chances remain very low through 10:00 pm. This should make for a wonderful evening, as you gather with friends, family and church-goers.

Rain will build in overnight and into Christmas morning…no worries though, Santa has his rain gear! Areas of rain will be steady through tomorrow morning, as temperatures hover in the upper 50’s! Not a white or cold Christmas this year, unlike last year when we had a trace of snow and an afternoon high of only 15°!

A cold front will deliver an end to the rain by tomorrow late afternoon statewide, as colder air rushes in and skies clear out. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30’s by Sunday morning! The weather pattern will remain active through early next week with a daily rain chance.