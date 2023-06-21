Another dry and mild start out-the-door this morning, while winds remain steady from the east/northeast. Expect another bright start for most, while showers hold in southeastern Indiana and throughout the Cincinnati area.

This afternoon, more sunshine mixed with clouds from Indianapolis and points north and west. The southeastern and eastern part of the state will contend with heavier cloud cover and a heightened rain chance with 10-20% coverage at best. Temperatures will vary greatly across the state from upper 70s east to 90s in western and northwestern Indiana.

The stubborn upper-low remains in place across the southeastern US but remains just outside of bringing any decent shot of rainfall to Indiana. Models are indicating that some retrograding (moving backwards) of this low will get underway by Friday! This could bring a better chance of rain and storms to end the workweek.

Saturday looks quite hot, as we will be in between the upper-low east and a cold front approaching out west! Eventually the cold front will win out and bring us additional rain and storm chances on Sunday and into Monday. We need rain and expect an update/status change on the worsening drought by the US drought monitor tomorrow (Thursday) morning.