Expect another bright sunrise and a milder start out-the-door, as temperatures hover in the lower 50s for downtown. A quick rise in temperatures is anticipated today, as clouds start to increase through the morning and afternoon. South winds will increase too, aiding in the warm-up, as temperatures reach the middle 70s again today!

There will be limited shower chances this afternoon for the western and northwestern parts of the state but most of central Indiana should remain fairly dry.

A few showers will be possible this evening, as temperatures hold in the 60s while cloudy skies hover overhead. Coverage on rainfall may reach 25% for the overnight statewide.

Wednesday will provide our best rainfall chances in nearly three weeks! Although scattered showers will be around at times in the morning and afternoon…our best chances won’t come until late afternoon and evening. A few, gusty storms could be in the mix but the risk is marginal. The cold front will sharpen the colder air into Thursday on gusty, north winds. This will likely keep temperatures in the 50s all day Thursday and lower 30s by Friday morning!