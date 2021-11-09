Warmth holds; very weak shower chance arrives this evening

Clouds are increasing this morning for the state, while temperatures remain mild for November! A jacket or light coat out the door is all you’ll need to start your morning. Day 10 of our dry stretch is underway, although not as warm today compared to Monday (pick of the week!) Still a great day considering the mildness and dry time holding through the day, and light winds.

This evening, although rather cloudy, shower chances look quite weak and widely scattered! For most, a few sprinkles at best. Expect another fairly mild night with lows in the middle 40s.

Wednesday brings additional clouds and warmth with highs again reaching the lower 60s, as the dry stretch holds.

Veterans Day looks wet and breezy, as a larger autumn storm winds up across the Ohio Valley. Rainfall potential will range between 1/4″ to 1/2″ in spots before ending sharply Thursday night behind the front.

This weekend, colder air is coming! Various weather models haven’t quite locked in on exactly how cold the afternoons will be but indications of upper 30s for afternoon highs looks promising! This, coupled with deep “troughiness” and colder air aloft should be enough to create flurries and snow showers. Look for more updates on this in the days ahead!