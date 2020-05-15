Warmth holds while storms remain off and on through the weekend

Storm chances are rising this morning and through the early afternoon as a more typical May pattern arrives back in Indiana. Keep the umbrella handy, although some dry gaps should be expected at times, especially for the evening hours. Highs today will be slightly cooler than yesterday, but still above the seasonal average of 72°. Tonight looks dry with patchy fog developing in the overnight.

Saturday still appears mostly dry and warmer, while highs return to the upper 70s! A few storms could be in the mix but limited to only a few counties. Enjoy!

Sunday brings a greater chance of steadier rain and storms to the area while a cold front drops through the state by the evening. This will be followed with cooler air to begin our Monday and the new workweek! Models remain inconsistent on exactly how cool and unsettled it will be from Monday through Wednesday…still much to look through on how effective the tropical system off the east coast will slow down the overall pattern across the Ohio Valley. Models keep flipping so check in over the weekend.