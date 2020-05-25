Warmth, humidity and daily storm chances hold

While it’s been very warm and humid, Sunday would have still been a fantastic day or the Indy 500. As expected, storm development held off until the late afternoon. Don’t worry, the odds of having a rain-free race will actually go up for August. On average, May is our wettest month of the year, while August, tends to be one of the drier months. We’ll hope those odds hold for the race in just 91 days! We hit 85° for the first time in Indianapolis Sunday afternoon. It came a little over a week late from when we typically see our first 85° day. With dew point temperatures measuring as high as 70° in some places (including Indy), this is more of a tropical feel, causing the air to feel very sticky and heavy. The warmth and high humidity created Feels Like temperatures Sunday afternoon in the low 90s! We’ll likely be right back there again for Memorial Day.

As expected, scattered showers and storms bubbled up late Sunday afternoon during peak heating hours. These will come to and end as the sun goes down and we lose the heating element that’s driving these storms. Plan on partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures overnight as we drop down the upper 60s by early Monday morning.

It will be rinse and repeat for Memorial Day. A nice dry start to scattered showers and thunderstorms developing into the late afternoon. Even temperatures will be nearly the same, with highs peaking in the mid 80s. This will be our 5th straight year with a Memorial Day hitting the 80-degree mark. Two years ago, in 2018, we hit 95°, which turned out to be our highest temperature of the whole year. Last year, severe storms broke out, including numerous tornado warnings. Storms are likely tomorrow afternoon, but they will be much like Sunday’s storms, and remain below severe limits.

80-degree warmth and daily rain chances hold the rest of the week. By the end of the week, we break the pattern and bring back more seasonal warmth, less humid air and sunshine.