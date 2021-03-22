Warmth remains as showers chances increase in the days ahead

Expect another sunny start to your Monday morning, as temperatures hold in the 40s out the door. Bright sun early and a southerly flow will help to drive our temperatures well above average (54°), marking another day in the upper 60s.

This looks to be the best of the week, although clouds will thicken a touch during the afternoon.

Shower chances rise tomorrow but warmth will hold through the day. It appears showers will be widely scattered with lots of dry time around too!

The same goes for Wednesday too as temperatures could push near 70°!

It appears, a more pronounced system will arrive on Thursday, marking the wettest day of the week with wind, rain and storms. As this system passes, cooler air will settle in for the weekend!