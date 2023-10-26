Another very mild start this morning under mostly cloudy skies, as temperatures hold in the 60s and the radar remains quiet. This will mark another great a.m. rush hour, as winds should remain fairly light.

This afternoon, expect a mix of sun and clouds, warming temperatures, and a dry pattern to hold! This will bring another incredible day for late October, with highs reaching the upper 70s. At times, the winds will be gusty from the southwest at 20-30mph. This may add a chill when clouds move across your area, but great nonetheless.

Scattered showers will increase this evening and into the overnight but should exit quickly tomorrow morning! This will bring another warm and relatively dry day for Friday as temperatures return into the upper 70s. Winds will remain breezy, but expect a lot of dry territory for high school football sectionals tomorrow evening.

Sunday still looks the wettest of the weekend before sharply colder air returns on Monday and through midweek! This will bring wind chills in the 20s or colder at times and even some flurries/wintry mix on Wednesday to open November!