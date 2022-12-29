INDIANAPOLIS – Rain is expected to move into the state overnight and will fall steadily across most of the area throughout Friday.

Wet weather dominates the end of 2022

Overcast conditions will take us through the remainder of Thursday evening as a southerly breeze keeps temps in the 50s across the state! Rainy weather will not begin until after midnight, so it wouldn’t be a bad evening to enjoy an outdoor activity. Showers and downpours will then overtake the state ahead of Friday morning. Nearly every location in Indiana will see several hours of steady rain, particularly areas south. Temperatures will remain relatively unchanged through the day, primarily in the low 50s. Rainfall will continue overnight, slowly retreating to the southeast.

Saturday will begin overcast with a few showers across Central and especially Southeastern Indiana. The rain will not be as persistent as Friday however, and should be out of the state largely by the early afternoon. Temperatures will fluctuate a little bit more with morning lows in the mid 40s and highs in the low 50s. Partial clearing may come at the end of the day. Overnight conditions will include a mostly cloudy sky and temps falling through the 40s.

Mild start to the new year!

Temperatures often drop after rainy weather moves through, but such will not be the case this time around. Our active weather pattern will come to the rescue and another storm system will begin developing across the Southern Rockies. This will prevent cold air from penetrating much of Indiana and instead will resume a southerly flow. High temperatures may manage to stay around 50 degrees as a result. This is expected even with mostly cloudy conditions.

Rainy weather will also make an appearance as we often see with mild days this time of year. Monday will be mainly gray and mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The daytime appears to be mostly dry as of now, but rain may still have an impact late. Most rain is expected to fall overnight and a few storms are possible as well. Tuesday will feature wet AM conditions, but a chance for some afternoon clearing and highs in the low 60s is present as well!