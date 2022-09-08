INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures this morning were in the upper 50s and lower 60s across the state. We have another mild and sunny day on tap! We will again on Friday before the shower and storm chances move in for the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Seasonal and sunny Thursday

For the rest of your Thursday, temperatures will climb into the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly starry skies.

Comfortable today, increasing humidity

The lower humidity will continue today before increasing into Friday and eventually into the weekend.

Warm for the rest of the week

Temperature-wise for the rest of the week will remain in the middle 80s. Our average highs for this time of year are typically in the lower 80s. The rest of this week looks above average. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Rain chances into the weekend

A stronger colder front will bring shower and storm chances into the weekend. Behind that front will also be cooler-than-average temperatures. Timing and totals are still uncertain. More details to come.