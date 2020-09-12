We need the rain, central Indiana in a historic dry spell

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are in the forecast and for many that is welcome news. While we feel some rain is possible tonight it will not likely be enough to put a real dent into the growing rainfall deficit. We may have to wait for several more days before more widespread rains are available

So how is your lawn? Bet it is looking dry and it should be. Officially, Indianapolis has only received .02″ of rainfall from August 19th through September 12th. That’s the driest for these dates in 112 years! Only 1908 was drier with only a trace.

The dry conditions are noted in the latest Drought Monitor showing an increase in abnormally dry conditions across the state. But more specific to this time frame, portions of central to west central Indiana where in just over the past three weeks we are nearly 3″ below normal. Late Friday there have been some counties in southern Indiana raising burn bans. We will be following the forecasts for better rainfall in the days ahead.