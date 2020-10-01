Weak shower chance Thursday afternoon; even cooler air arrives Friday!

It is another cool morning around central Indiana with many starting in the lower 40s. Crawfordsville fell to 39° at the 6 o’clock hour with a temperature closer to 50° in Bloomington. Despite the spread in temperatures, a heavier jacket will be needed as you head out the door.

It may be a bright morning around the state, but additional cloud cover this afternoon will prevent temperatures from climbing too much today. Highs will likely reach the lower 60s, which is closer to the average high on Halloween! Hard to believe Indianapolis reach 92° on this same date last year!

September 2020 was one for the record books in Indianapolis. With only 0.12″ of precipitation for the entire month, it marked the driest September on record for the city! We will another shot of light, widely scattered rainfall this afternoon.

Rain totals will remain low, which will not help much with the rainfall deficit that we are seeing right now. This system will weaken as it approaches central Indiana and it will reinforce even cooler air as we close the workweek. There is a potential for patchy frost early this weekend.