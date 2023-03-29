Skies are clear and temperatures chilly again to start your Wednesday morning! Another morning of sunshine and dry weather should make for a great, bright and quiet start. By late morning (much like yesterday), clouds will begin to increase as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

Rain chances today appear brief and light for late afternoon. Best timing for central Indiana will range between 2 and 5 p.m. before exiting by early evening. Amounts look light and less than .10 inches in the steadiest showers.

Thursday will be the best day of the week! Bright sun, light winds and a nudge of warmth returns by late afternoon. This should bring us back to average highs, if not, a touch warmer by 5 p.m. Enjoy!

Friday looks to be even warmer, as temperatures surge ahead of a strong cold front! Expect gusty winds and temperatures reaching the middle to upper 60s. A severe threat is possible and it appears that this will likely be an evening event and perhaps through the early overnight. All modes are in play (lightning, hail, wind damage and isolated tornadoes). Be sure to follow along in the days ahead, as we work on timing for your upcoming weekend.