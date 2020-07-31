Weak shower chance to end the workweek. Saturday more unsettled!

After the coolest day of the month (Thursday) yesterday, along with steady rainfall…brighter hours ahead today! Although a few showers will be around through the day, afternoon highs will be a little warmer to end the last day of the month.

Another wave will lift back into the state (Saturday) tomorrow, bringing additional rain, storms and clouds. This will result in slightly cooler air, still muggy, along with wetter conditions by the afternoon and evening. Severe threat remains low at this time!

Sunday will be drier with limited shower chances and warmer conditions. The overall pattern remains cool for early August, as troughiness is persistent across the Great Lakes.