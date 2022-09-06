Overcast skies remain in spots but dry to start your Tuesday morning, as temperatures hold in the middle 60s…overall a quiet start! Peeks of sunshine should be expected throughout the day too, while temperatures reach the lower 80s by late afternoon. A few passing showers will be expected but most will not see a drop today, so keep your work plans on for today! Wind flow remains from the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Any lingering shower chances will weaken through the early evening and a punch of drier, more stable air will return for the overnight and into your Wednesday.

Tomorrow will be the pick of the week and dry weather will hold for the remainder of the workweek, while temperatures warm into the middle 80s by Friday afternoon. The weekend will bring a stronger cold front with a return of rain and storms, followed by a cool down into early next week with a taste of fall in the air!