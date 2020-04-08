WEATHER BLOG: Severe storms sweep across central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — We are tracking severe weather threats moving across central Indiana. Find the latest information as it becomes available here:

Central Indiana is under a Tornado Watch until 2 a.m. Thursday.

Several counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Hancock County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/gGNeIaGnAG — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 9, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Bartholomew County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/fBZYuXvC1B — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 9, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Boone County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/I0krlQc0vS — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 9, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Hendricks County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/OdUK7vrA8i — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 9, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Johnson County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/q9eknym94t — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 9, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Marion County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/xhwSit6p1o — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 9, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Montgomery County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/WScjpuqEYy — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 9, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Morgan County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/7si4oqUCA8 — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 9, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Putnam County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/CizkmZeVLR — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 9, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Shelby County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/g5FMs7Rp3V — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 9, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Morgan County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/JvXhfgxokq — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 9, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Owen County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/aTXKeCx6A0 — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 9, 2020

Shelf cloud emerging from the NW sky as seen from our Camera @FOX59 just after 8:15pm #Inwx pic.twitter.com/GcsdNDqKBB — Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) April 9, 2020

RADAR indicated 80 mph winds aloft NW of Lebanon. Dangerous storm in Boone co. Tracking ESE at 50 mph #INwx pic.twitter.com/NB6Pvxj43I — Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) April 9, 2020

This is the storm behind the SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for Boone, Hamilton, Marion co's until 9pm #INwx pic.twitter.com/pHfZJaULpz — Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) April 9, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Hancock County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/2QRqFla7bu — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 9, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Boone County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/2fQbja3fm9 — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 9, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Clinton County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/LGJ8Usfb7T — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 9, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Hamilton County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/kfO6rnV0aS — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 9, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Madison County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/dMM7l6WGxo — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 9, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Marion County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/tAyGOe8TnZ — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 8, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Montgomery County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/j2Ej5KWJJ7 — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 8, 2020

Storms are steaming into central Indiana late Wednesday. Storm clouds rolling into Hamilton Co. just before 8pm. #inwx pic.twitter.com/eVCABoaLFf — Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) April 8, 2020

RADAR indicated strong wind gust (70 mph) potentially developing within warned t-storm 7:45 pm Wed. ESE bound storm moving 50 mph #INwx pic.twitter.com/hbqDl2Sb5H — Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) April 8, 2020

WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Boone, Clinton, Montgomery and Tippecanoe County in IN until 8:00pm EDT. @FOX59 #INwx pic.twitter.com/Pd2cDSpCgC — Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) April 8, 2020

RADAR UPDATE 7:20pm – Line of storms moving east at 50 mph. Will reach Indianapolis after 8:30. #inwx pic.twitter.com/1rVzmf7azU — Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) April 8, 2020

WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch for Shelby, Tippecanoe, and Tipton County in IN until 2:00am EDT. @Fox59 #INWX — Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) April 8, 2020

WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clinton, Decatur, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam and Rush County in IN until 2:00am EDT. @Fox59 #INWX — Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) April 8, 2020

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH will likely be issued soon per @NWSSPC #inwx pic.twitter.com/zO8MMlSx1g — Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) April 8, 2020