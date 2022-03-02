A very mild March day produced a swarm of tornadoes and produced a killer tornado in downstate Indiana. Several Hoosier lives were lost in multiple counties.

March 2, 2012 would prove to be the first deadly tornado outbreak in Indiana since 2008 and by the time the storms had moved on, thirteen people lost their lives in multiple counties in Indiana.

One of the two violent tornadoes in the multi-state outbreak occurred in southern Indiana forming in Fredericksburg (Washington county) just after 2:50 pm. Over the next 44 minutes the tornado would track to Henryville then dissipate northwest of Bedford, KY approaching nearly 50 miles in length. The storm was devastating completely wiping homes from their foundation and destroying a large portion of the middle school in Henryville. The storm produced over 58 million dollars in damage, 55 million alone in Clark county, where Henryville lies.

The storm reached a width of 800 yards, known as a wedge tornado and peak winds topped 174 mph.

That outbreak on March 2 and 3rd produced over 159 tornado reports (70 confirmed) and nearly 1000 severe weather reports Nation-wide. A total of 303 tornado warnings were issued from the various Nation Weather Service offices across the country that day.

I remember the day well and at the time a start-up weather chase team had been providing us with severe weather coverage that season. The BAM Chase team settled in southern Indiana that day and would go on to capture the tornado in Henryville, passing within 200 yards of their chase vehicle. At the top of this page is the video the team captured. They would return that night to the studios of Fox59 providing us with the exclusive video and account of the chase that day.