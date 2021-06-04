80-degree days return, humidity isn’t far behind; Weekend forecast has changed

TEMPERATURES SURGE

Remember last weekend when pools opened and temperatures could not even get out of the 60s last Saturday. Race Day morning cooled to 42° – the coolest Indy 500 morning in 55 years. We’ve come a long way to end the work week!

Behind a passing warm front the temperature surged Friday back above 80-degrtees for the first time in eight days. The jump is impressive climbing to a high of 86° late day and just shy of the 87° high of the year. The warmth continues for several days but the warmest looks to occur Saturday with a forecast of 89° in Indianapolis. Dry air heats up and under full sunshine, this will be the warmest of 2021.

DRY AIR?

The dew point is low or at least comfortable Friday afternoon – below 60°. The true measure of moisture in the air is the dew point and when it is low, the air can cool through the night but heat quickly during the day. With low “humidity” we will open Saturday with comfortable temperatures – around 60-degree before climbing quickly. Enjoy Saturday’s start, that will be the last of the comfortable mornings, humidity is set to start rising starting Saturday night.

MORE HUMID – MORE RAIN

With a rise in the tropical air comes a rise in the chance of showers and thunderstorms and a tweak to the forecast includes a threat now for Sunday. We’re adding an afternoon thunderstorm chance but by all means it is not a wash out. Clouds will build by early afternoon and a storm or two will develop. The coverage only climbs to 20% to 30% so most locations will remain dry for much of the day. With added humidity and the most humid air of the year on the way, there will be a daily chance of showers and thunderstorms through the upcoming week. Enjoy that Saturday and the weekend.