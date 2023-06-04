Indianapolis and surrounding cities hit 90-degrees again on Saturday! This marks the second 90-degree day in Indy this year We will have a break from the 90s for now, as temperatures slide back a few degrees this afternoon. Skies will remain mostly clear as highs rise into the mid-80s. It is going to be hazy sunshine the next few days as wildfire smoke from Quebec blankets the upper layers of the atmosphere. This will result in beautiful sunrises and sunsets early in the week.

Central Indiana is rapidly drying out due to the lack of rainfall over the past two weeks. Rain chances are low in the next five days. However, a cold front is expected to slide over the region late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. The front could trigger a few spotty showers and storms. Our next best chance for rain looks to arrive next weekend.