The severe storms we had Saturday morning caused tree damage in several counties and widespread, lengthy power outages. The storms were ahead of a cold front that moved across the state and ended the excessive heat we dealt with for most of the work week. Behind the cold front temperatures will be in the 80s, with comfortable humidity levels for Sunday, and for the first half of next week. Enjoy the more tranquil weather. Warmer temperatures, higher humidity and a chance for storms will return for Thursday and Friday.

With more than six inches of rain, July has been a wet month. In fact, we have had as much rain in July as we had in the months of April, May and June combined. This is just what central Indiana needed, as we started to the month with the western half of the state in severe drought. The extra rainfall has led to a two-inch rainfall surplus across the state and the drought continues to ease.

The weekend started with rain.

There is no extreme heat in the 7-day forecast.