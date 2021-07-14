A break from widespread downpours today; temperatures heat up quickly!

Skies were mostly cloudy throughout much of central Indiana this Wednesday morning. You should be in good shape on the roads this morning and afternoon! We are tracking many dry hours today. However, there is a limited shower or storm chance this afternoon because of the heat and humidity. Dew points will rise into the upper 60s this afternoon, which will create a sticky atmosphere.

Highs will rise into the mid to upper 80s later today, which is seasonal for mid-July. If you’re planning to watch the Indians tonight, the weather looks dry and warm. Skies will turn partly cloudy with temperatures dropping to the upper 70s by the end of the game.

The weather is going to become more active late Thursday as our next storm system bring another dose of thunderstorms to the area. Before it arrives, southerly winds will kick-up and temperatures will climb near 90°. It will feel uncomfortable tomorrow afternoon with heat index values in the mid 90s.

Scattered thunderstorms are going to move into the area Thursday evening and night. Heavy downpours and gusty winds will be possible within the stronger thunderstorms. Temperatures will draw back into the lower 80s Friday afternoon.