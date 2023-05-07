INDIANAPOLIS – Stormy weather has returned to Indiana with the warmth this weekend and will continue as we begin the new week.

Monday morning storm threat

Storms have been ongoing to the west of Indiana this Sunday night and are eventually expected to move into the state. The timing remains somewhat uncertain, but there is a good chance the storms occur entirely overnight, or at least before sunrise.

Heavy rain, gusty wind, and frequent lightning are the primary hazards. The threat for severe weather is low, but cannot be ruled out.

Second round of storms later on Monday

Skies will begin to clear Monday afternoon following early morning storms. As we enjoy some sunshine, temps will begin to rise through the 70s and the atmosphere will destabilize.

A second round of scattered storms is expected to emerge heading through the second half of the afternoon and into the evening. Some of these storms may be severe and could produce damaging wind, large hail, or even a tornado. As of now, it appears the greatest threat will be across the southern half of the state, but everyone across the area should be weather-aware.

Nicer days ahead this week

Despite what will be a stormy start to the week, your Tuesday-Thursday look gorgeous! Temps will be in the 70s with some sun each day.