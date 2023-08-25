Today marked only the fifth time in history that Indianapolis had back-to-back dew points of 80° since 1943. It also marked the 13th day of 90s for 2023 with an observed high of 93°. Now thanks to a cold front, our airmass is slowly changing to a much cooler and drier one. It will get rid of the very moist-filled and hot air dome we’ve had this week. That same cold front is also responsible for spawning off a few showers and storms that will become more scattered overnight.

Radar Friday Evening

Areas well south of Indianapolis are seeing some storms. Although they are sub-severe at this time, gusty winds of 40-50 MPH are possible along with frequent thunder and lightning. Areas in Knox and Daviess Counties already seeing these storms pack a punch with reported trees down in Oaktown and Edwardsport (both in Knox County). We are monitoring activity in Illinois to potentially become more scattered heading into tonight and overnight.

If a storm turns severe, it would come with a damaging wind threat. Storms are more likely in areas south and west of Indianapolis. A level two Slight Risk for severe weather exists for several spots, and a level one Marginal Risk also exists. Click through the slideshow below to see the timing, which for most will be around midnight and through sunrise Saturday.

High Resolution Forecast Overnight Saturday

High Resolution Forecast Saturday Morning

During the day on Saturday, we’ll see gradually clearing skies and less humidity. Dew points are expected in the lower 70s, which is still humid but not as humid compared to our last several days in the heat wave. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

You will be able to start feeling the differences on Sunday! second cold front will move across the state Saturday night and bring cooler air. Expect sunny skies, lower humidity and temperatures to peak in the upper 70s to near 80° on Sunday. This also will set the stage for the week as “northwest flow” from Canada returns with a dip in the jet stream.

Changes Sunday Even Bigger Changes Tuesday