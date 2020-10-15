A Freeze Warning has been issued for Friday morning

Our warmer and sunny weather pattern has taken a big shift on Thursday. Temperatures were at their warmest in the early morning hours before they gradually dropped into the mid 50s during the afternoon. Temperatures on Thursday afternoon were running as much as 30-degrees cooler than they were Wednesday afternoon.

Light showers fell across central Indiana on Thursday and while overall rainfall totals were light, Indianapolis broke its 57 day streak of recording less than a tenth of inch of rain. It’s the longest we’ve ever gone with recording so little daily rain totals. However, since we went dry back on August 19th, Indianapolis has now recorded only 0.36″ of rainfall. We may have recorded more than a tenth of an inch of rain for the day but overall, this is still the driest for the dates on record.

The updated Drought Monitor is looking much worse, as anticipated, in today’s update. 57% of the state is now in a Moderate Drought. That’s up from 31% last week.

Showers are exiting Thursday evening and temperatures will remain steady in the upper 40s and lower 50s through the late evening. Clearing skies Thursday night will allow temperatures to tumble into the low and mid 30s by early Friday morning. A Freeze Warning goes in effect at 2 A.M. and lasts through 10 A.M. If you have sensitive plants you want to keep alive, be sure to bring them indoors or cover them up.

More sunshine tomorrow but temperatures will be chilly from the morning into the afternoon, running about 10-degrees below average. After another frosty morning on Saturday, temperatures will slowly start to rebound to near seasonal averages by mid next week. Enjoy the dry time Friday through Sunday morning. A more active weather pattern sets up next week bringing us multiple chances for much needed rain.