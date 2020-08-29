A great finish to the weekend; more unsettled and humid again next week

Feeling fantastic! A cold front passed early this morning, ushering in much drier air. That means these very muggy conditions we’ve been dealing with have been greatly improving. Much of this past week, dew point temperatures were near and above 70-degrees. That’s more typical of a tropical air mass. While we were still warm Saturday afternoon, the drop in humidity has taken away that Florida-feel.

We stay dry overnight as skies continues to clear. Some patchy fog will be possible by early Sunday morning and we’ll start the second half of the weekend a good bit cooler, in the upper 50s.

Sunday is looking even better than Saturday. Temperatures will be very comfortable, peaking in the upper 70s during the afternoon. Plus, we’ll see lots of sunshine while humidity stays low.

These comfortable conditions won’t long. Humidity starts to rise again throughout the week, returning to the “tropical-feel” by Thursday. September opens on Tuesday and we’ll start the month with an unsettled weather pattern as a front slowly moves north, bringing us chances for storms. However, there will also be LOTS of dry time this week.