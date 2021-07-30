A more comfortable day to end the week, some rain chances this weekend

Good morning! After a stormy afternoon Thursday, today the sunshine returns but the heat and humidity do not! We stay in the 70s and 80s for the next week!

For your Friday, temperatures will top off in the lower 80s with dewpoint temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s, talk about relief! You can also expect plenty of sunshine for the day. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s under mostly starry skies.

This weekend temperatures will top off in the upper 70s and lower 80s with scattered shower chances both Saturday and Sunday. We are not looking at washout days but keep the umbrella handy just in case. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

An area of high pressure will build in keeping us dry and nice for most of next week. By Monday the sunshine returns with temperatures again in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The comfortable conditions stick around too! Humidity will be low into much of next week.

Temperatures into the end of next week will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with low humidity each day. It certainly won’t feel like the first week of August!